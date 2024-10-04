 Worli Hit-And-Run Case: Police Files 713-Page Chargesheet Against Mihir Shah For Drunk Driving
The police have found that Mihir Shah was drunk during the accident. Because of this, Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act (drunk driving) has been added to the charges. The driving licenses of both Mihir Shah and Rajrishi Bidawat have been canceled, along with the vehicle's registration.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 04:51 AM IST
Mihir Shah, the accused in hit-and-run case | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major update on the accident had occured on 7 july near Atria Mall in Worli, the police have filed a 713-page chargesheet in the 62nd Court, with statements from 38 witnesses. A woman named Kaveri Nakhwa died in this accident.

A taxi driver who saw the accident has been found and his statement will soon be taken by the court. The chargesheet names Mihir Shah, Rajrishi Bidawat, and Mihir's father, Rajesh Shah, as the main accused. The police recently spoke with a taxi driver who was near CJ House at the time of the accident. He informed the police about how the accused driver fled the scene with the woman. The driver said it was the worst accident he had ever seen, and his statement will be recorded in court.

After 48 hours of accident took place accused has arrested. So that Forensic tests report showed no alcohol in Mihir Shah and Rajrishi Bidawat. Further investigation found that Mihir Shah had drunk four cans of beer earlier in Juhu. This was confirmed by a waiter from a bar in Malad, who said that Shah bought four 500 ml cans of beer. Witnesses also saw the accused drinking in Juhu. Because of this, Section 185 (drunk driving) has been added to the case.

