 Worli BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Bombay HC Asks State Government To Reply To Shah And Driver's Illegal Detention Pleas
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWorli BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Bombay HC Asks State Government To Reply To Shah And Driver's Illegal Detention Pleas

Worli BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Bombay HC Asks State Government To Reply To Shah And Driver's Illegal Detention Pleas

On Wednesday, a bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande directed the state government to file its reply affidavit and posted the matter to August 29.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 09:32 PM IST
article-image
Bombay HC | File Image

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to reply to the petition filed by Mihir Shah, the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run, and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, alleging that they have been illegally detained. Seeking immediate release, Shah, the son of Shinde Sena leader Rajesh Shah, contended that his further detention was in violation of the law as he was not informed about the grounds of arrest before custody.

Shah and Bidawat had filed the habeas corpus (produce the person) petition last week. On Wednesday, a bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande directed the state government to file its reply affidavit and posted the matter to August 29.

Read Also
Worli Hit-And-Run Case: Bombay HC Orders Police To Reply To Mihir Shah's Plea Alleging Illegal...
article-image

The duo's pleas claimed that the police did not comply with section 50 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which mandates that they must communicate to the person, who is being taken in custody, the full particulars of the offence for which he or she is being arrested or other grounds for such arrest.

Read Also
Worli Hit-And-Run Case: Bombay HC Orders Police To Reply To Mihir Shah's Plea Alleging Illegal...
article-image

On July 7, Shah, 24, allegedly rammed his BMW into a two-wheeler in Worli, killing Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, after dragging her on bonnet for more than 1.5 km. His driver Bidawat, who was also reportedly present in the car, was arrested the same day, whereas Shah was arrested two days later. Currently, both are in judicial custody. 

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: Bharat Bandh Sparks Mixed Response; Protests Turn Violent In Some Areas (VIDEO)
Uttar Pradesh: Bharat Bandh Sparks Mixed Response; Protests Turn Violent In Some Areas (VIDEO)
'Maharashtra's 2nd Budget Tabled Early Only To Bring In Ladki Bahin Yojana For Poll Gains,' Says Ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan
'Maharashtra's 2nd Budget Tabled Early Only To Bring In Ladki Bahin Yojana For Poll Gains,' Says Ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan
Uttar Pradesh: BJP Sets Ambitious Membership Targets For UP Leaders Ahead Of Drive Launch On September 2
Uttar Pradesh: BJP Sets Ambitious Membership Targets For UP Leaders Ahead Of Drive Launch On September 2
'Behosh Hogayi Thi': Uorfi Javed Makes SHOCKING Revelations As She Recalls Shooting For 50 Hours During TV Days
'Behosh Hogayi Thi': Uorfi Javed Makes SHOCKING Revelations As She Recalls Shooting For 50 Hours During TV Days

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sharad Pawar To Be Accorded Z Plus Security, Confirms Centre After Threat Assessment By Agencies

Sharad Pawar To Be Accorded Z Plus Security, Confirms Centre After Threat Assessment By Agencies

'Maharashtra's 2nd Budget Tabled Early Only To Bring In Ladki Bahin Yojana For Poll Gains,' Says...

'Maharashtra's 2nd Budget Tabled Early Only To Bring In Ladki Bahin Yojana For Poll Gains,' Says...

Mumbai Local Train Delays: Western Railway Affected Due To Points Failure At Churchgate Station

Mumbai Local Train Delays: Western Railway Affected Due To Points Failure At Churchgate Station

Mumbai: BMC To Introduce 'Security Control Rooms' in Hospitals, Ensuring Safety For Doctors,...

Mumbai: BMC To Introduce 'Security Control Rooms' in Hospitals, Ensuring Safety For Doctors,...

Mumbai: Bhavishya Yaan Students Felicitated By Actor Manasi Salvi At Annual Day Celebration

Mumbai: Bhavishya Yaan Students Felicitated By Actor Manasi Salvi At Annual Day Celebration