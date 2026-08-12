World Organ Donation Day 2026: Mumbai Faces Severe Shortage As Nearly 5,000 Patients Await Transplants; Only Around 10% Receive Donor Support

Mumbai transplant authorities have highlighted a severe organ shortage as nearly 5,000 patients continue to await life-saving transplants ahead of World Organ Donation Day 2026 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 12, 2026: Maharashtra continues to face a major gap between the demand for transplant organs and their availability, with nearly 5,000 patients in Mumbai alone awaiting transplants and only around 10 per cent of those on the waiting list currently receiving organs.

Against this backdrop, transplant authorities have raised concern that nearly 90 per cent of families who have benefited from an organ transplant do not pledge their organs for donation.

Concern Over Low Pledges

Dr S. K. Mathur, President of Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), citing a recent study from Hyderabad, said that around 90 per cent of families who have benefited from an organ transplant do not pledge their organs for donation.

He said that transplant recipients and their families should come forward and pledge their organs. “Having personally experienced the life-saving impact of transplantation, such beneficiaries could become strong advocates for deceased organ donation and encourage others to donate,” said Dr Mathur.

Mumbai currently has nearly 4,000 kidney, 900 liver, 60 heart, 25 lung and 15 pancreas patients awaiting transplants, according to Mathur.

Deceased Donor Figures

The city recorded 40 deceased donors till August 12, 2026, resulting in 115 cadaveric organ transplants, according to Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) data. These included 55 liver, 40 kidney, 35 heart, 11 lung, seven pancreas and one small-bowel transplant.

Mumbai’s 40th deceased donor of the year was recorded on August 12, when a 29-year-old man at Jupiter Lifeline Hospital, Thane, donated his heart, liver and kidneys. His corneas and bones were also donated as tissues.

Statewide Pledge Numbers

Despite the shortage, a significant number of people have formally pledged their organs. According to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), 118,913 people across Maharashtra had registered pledges as of August 12. Mumbai recorded 2,998 pledges, Mumbai Suburban 2,719 and Thane 6,843.

Mathur said greater participation by transplant beneficiaries could help create a stronger culture of organ donation.

World Organ Donation Day

The issue assumes significance ahead of World Organ Donation Day on August 13, which seeks to increase awareness and encourage people to discuss their organ-donation wishes with their families.

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Transplant coordinators said converting pledges into actual donations requires timely identification of potential donors, family consent, medical suitability and effective coordination between hospitals and transplant authorities.

With demand continuing to far exceed supply, sustained awareness and wider public participation remain crucial to reducing the transplant waiting list.

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