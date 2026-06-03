World Environment Day 2026: MMR Citizens Launch ‘Climate Action Now’ Campaign To Tackle Urbanisation, Mangrove Loss And Climate Risks

Environmental groups and citizens unite under the Climate Action Now initiative to advocate for sustainable development and protection of Mumbai's natural ecosystems | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, June 3: Concerned over rapid urbanisation, shrinking green spaces, destruction of wetlands and mangroves, and the growing threat of rising sea levels, several citizens’ groups from across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have come together to launch ‘Climate Action Now’ (CAN), a citizen-led environmental initiative coinciding with World Environment Day.

The campaign, spearheaded by NatConnect Foundation, will begin with a half-day roundtable conference in Navi Mumbai on June 4, where representatives from various environmental and civic organisations will formulate a year-long citizen-driven environmental agenda for the region.

The initiative has received support from organisations including Sagar Shakti, Swarnsrishti Habitat Restorer Foundation, Parsik Greens, Sajag Nagrik Manch, Human Chain Online and other environmental advocacy groups. The campaign has also been backed by Project Mumbai through its Mumbai Climate Week initiative.

Citizens call for urgent environmental action

“CAN is a citizens’ call for urgent and accountability-based action before the damage becomes irreversible,” said B. N. Kumar, Director of NatConnect Foundation. He expressed concern that while scientists and governments worldwide are addressing the risks posed by rising sea levels, urban planners in the Mumbai region continue to permit extensive construction activity along coastal areas.

Kumar also highlighted the continued destruction of mangroves and wetlands, which serve as natural flood-control systems, and criticised delays in granting legal protection to ecologically sensitive areas. “If not now, when? If not us, who?” he said.

According to organisers, unregulated redevelopment across the Mumbai region has emerged as a major environmental concern, with increasing high-rise construction, rampant concretisation, shrinking open spaces, loss of green cover and mounting pressure on civic infrastructure, including roads, water supply, sewerage systems and electricity networks.

Concerns over urbanisation and biodiversity loss

Nandakumar Pawar, Director of Sagar Shakti, warned that unchecked development could undermine the region’s economic growth. He said rapid urbanisation has significantly altered hills, wetlands and natural habitats, resulting in biodiversity loss and increased urban heat stress. Pawar further noted that traditional fishing communities are facing existential challenges due to infrastructure projects and coastal development.

Representatives of participating organisations stressed the need for greater public involvement in environmental protection. “Citizens can no longer remain silent spectators to environmental degradation,” said Jyoti Nadkarni.

“This is not about protest alone. It is about protection, responsibility and safeguarding the future of our city,” said Sudhir Dani.

Calling for long-term climate resilience planning, Sandeep Sareen said environmental policies must involve citizens, experts, activists and resident groups.

Focus on sustainable urban planning

Meanwhile, Shrikant Patki advocated adoption of the globally recognised “3-30-300” urban greening formula in Navi Mumbai, which recommends that every resident should be able to see at least three trees from their home, live in neighbourhoods with a minimum 30 per cent tree canopy cover, and have access to a green space within 300 metres.

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Environmental activists associated with the campaign said the objective of CAN is to transform public awareness into sustained action and ensure that future development across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region remains environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient.

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