World Environment Day 2024: NMMC Launches Mango Seed Collection Drive |

Navi Mumbai: As a part of the world environment day that was celebrated on June 5, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) took up the novel initiative of collecting mango seeds from residents and commercial establishments.

Corporation has envisioned of distributing the seeds to various NGOs and environmental groups and get these planted in different places. “The idea was to utilize the seeds in an environmentally friendly way. Tree plantation is a major part of environment day celebration and since this is season of mangos, it was commissioner’s vision to collect the seeds as these will be available in surplus,” said the solid waste management officer, Dr Ajay Gadade.

Awareness program of corporation collecting mango seeds was done through ward offices as well as through social media. Residential socieites, hotels and juice stalls were asked to reserve mango seeds separately.

The collection drive was commenced from June 5 onwards. Two vehicles were specially designated by the solid waste management department in both Zone 1 and 2.

“The response has been overwhelming, on day one itself we have received over 6000 kgs of mango seeds from APMC fruit market and similarly another 2000 kgs of seeds was provided by local juice vendors as well as residents,”added Gadade.

For ease of collection the drive is happening zone wise. In zone 1 the areas covered are Belapur, Nerul, VAshi and Turbhe and in Zone2 the collection is done from Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Airoli, Digha. The seeds collected will be distributed for plantation purposes.

“The drive will go on for another 15 days therefore residents and commercial establishments should continue to preserve the seeds instead of throwing it in the dust bin. The process to be followed is to wash the seeds in clean water and then place these in open to get sun dried. In coming days, decision about the organisations to whom the seeds are to be given, will be taken” said an official.