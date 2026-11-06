World Diabetes Day 2026: Chennai Ceremony Honours People Living With Type 2 Diabetes For Over 50 Years | X @drmohanv

Mumbai: Individuals who have lived with Type 2 diabetes for more than 50 years and students with Type 1 diabetes who have excelled academically were honoured by Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre (DMDSC) and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), in association with the Hinduja Foundation, at an awards ceremony in Chennai on Thursday.

Organised ahead of World Diabetes Day on November 14, the ceremony was held at Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre in Gopalapuram. It featured the Dr. V. Mohan Diabetes Golden Jubilee Medal for Conquering Diabetes Awards and the Hinduja Foundation T1D Academic Excellence Awards.

Celebrating Courage, Resilience and Achievement! 🏆In the lead up to World Diabetes Day 2026, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre (@DMDSC) and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), in association with the @HindujaF, honoured two inspiring groups of achievers at a special awards ceremony in Chennai.🏅 Dr. V. Mohan Diabetes Golden Jubilee Medal for Conquering Diabetes Awards recognised individuals who have lived with Type 2 diabetes for duration of diabetes of at least 50 years without major complications and continue to manage the condition with dedication and perseverance.🎓 Hinduja Foundation T1D Academic Excellence Awards celebrated children living with Type 1 diabetes who have grown up and excelled academically and became doctors, dentists, pharmacists or optometrists while managing their condition.The ceremony was graced by Dr. Ashish Mendhi, Dr. V. Mohan and Dr. R. M. Anjana.These inspiring journeys remind us that diabetes does not define a person. With the right care, determination and support, it is possible to lead fulfilling lives and achieve remarkable milestones despite having diabetesCelebrating lives. Recognising achievements. Inspiring hope.#WorldDiabetesDay2026 #DiabetesChampions #Type1Diabetes #Type2Diabetes #DrMohansDiabetes@PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah @nsitharaman @MoHFW_INDIA @ICMRDELHI @ICMRNIN @icmrnine @CMOTamilnadu @icmr_nirdh @WHO @the_hindu @timesofindia @htTweets @IndianExpress @NewIndianXpress @dinathanthi @dinamalarweb @DinakaranNews @DinamaniDaily @sunnewstamil @ZeeNews @ndtv @HHDigital1 @DeptHealthRes @health_com_ @PTI_News @airnewsalerts @BBCBreaking @ABPNews @cnnbrk @ThanthiTV @pttv_tweets — Dr.V.Mohan (@drmohanv) November 5, 2026

Golden Jubilee Awards Recognise Five Decades Of Diabetes Management

The Golden Jubilee Awards recognised individuals who have successfully managed Type 2 diabetes for five decades or longer, highlighting the importance of sustained treatment, regular monitoring and lifestyle management. Meanwhile, the academic excellence awards recognised students living with Type 1 diabetes for their achievements in education despite the challenges associated with managing the condition.

Dr. V. Mohan, Chairman of DMDSC and MDRF, said living with diabetes for over 50 years while continuing to manage the condition was a remarkable achievement reflecting discipline, commitment and perseverance.

He said the experiences of these individuals demonstrated the importance of appropriate treatment and consistent monitoring, while providing hope and inspiration to others living with diabetes.

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Leading Diabetes Specialists Present Awards In Chennai

Dr. Ashish Mendhi, Programme Director of the Hinduja Foundation, said children and young people with Type 1 diabetes deserved equal opportunities to pursue their academic aspirations. Recognising their achievements would encourage them to overcome challenges associated with the condition, he added.

The awards were presented by Dr. V. Mohan, Dr. Ashish Mendhi, Dr. R. M. Anjana, Managing Director of DMDSC and President of MDRF, and Dr. Ranjit Unnikrishnan, Vice Chairman of DMDSC. Dr. Mendhi delivered the chief guest address.

The initiative aimed to highlight the resilience of people living with diabetes and encourage greater awareness about long-term disease management.

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