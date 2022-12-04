World Day of Disabled Persons: NMMC ETC centre holds walkathon for the disabled

NMMC ETC centre holds walkathon for the disabled |

Navi Mumbai: More than 400 disabled children, their parents and persons with disabilities participated in the walkathon organized by ETC centre for Disability of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on the occasion of World Day of Disabled Persons and raised public awareness about disability as well as cleanliness and Sarva Shiksha campaign.

On this occasion, Additional Commissioner Mrs Sujata Dhole explained the need to demonstrate affection through action rather than sympathy to bring the disabled into the mainstream. Mrs Dhole’s views filled enthusiasm among the disabled participants of the walkathon and they showed self-empowerment during the event.

Citing cricketer Chandrasekhar and dancer Sudha Chandran as examples of individuals who overcame their disabilities and came forward on their own, she expressed her belief that such eminent personalities would emerge from Navi Mumbai. She praised Navi Mumbai for securing the third rank in the country in terms of cleanliness and for coming first, even the differently-abled persons spontaneously spread the message of cleanliness through the walkathon.