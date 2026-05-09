World-Class Public Toilet Unveiled Outside Andheri Lokhandwala Joggers Park On Public Demand

Mumbai: New public toilets have been constructed and inaugurated near the Lokhandwala Joggers Park following demands raised by local residents and walkers in the area. The facility was built by MLA Haroon Khan after people repeatedly sought accessible washrooms, especially for senior citizens and women who regularly visit the park for morning and evening walks.

According to an Instagram post by AndheriLOCA, the newly-built washrooms have been set up on the back road adjoining the Lokhandwala Joggers Park track. The area witnesses heavy footfall daily, particularly from fitness enthusiasts, walkers and elderly residents, prompting people to demand better public amenities around the jogging track.

Keeping the public demand in mind, the MLA facilitated the construction of the new washroom facility, which has now been opened for public use following its inauguration.

Visuals of the facility show four separate washrooms, including two for men and two for women. The toilets have been designed with tiled interiors and modern fittings, giving the space a clean and premium appearance. English-style toilet seats have been installed in all units, while the washrooms also feature wash basins outside the facility for added convenience.

The toilets have been constructed just beyond the fence lining the jogging track, making them easily accessible to walkers and visitors at the park. The facility has also been equipped with proper lighting around the entrance and surrounding area to ensure visibility and convenience during early morning and late evening hours.

Residents in the area have welcomed the move, stating that the addition of clean and accessible public toilets was a long-pending demand, considering the large number of people who use the jogging track daily.

BMC Unveils Premium Pay-To-Use 'Aspirational' Toilets

In a move aimed at upgrading civic amenities to match the standards of office complexes and shopping malls, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced seven ‘aspirational’ public toilets across high-footfall locations in South Mumbai in April. The initiative targets areas frequently visited by tourists and devotees, with the civic body planning to extend the model to 67 locations in the suburbs over the next year.

According to a report by Mid-day, the newly developed facilities have been strategically placed at prominent and culturally significant sites, including Lion Gate, Bombay High Court, Vidhan Bhavan, Banganga near the historic Walkeshwar Temple, Fashion Street, and Mahim beach. These areas witness heavy daily footfall, making them crucial for improved sanitation infrastructure.

The aspirational toilets are equipped with modern features aimed at ensuring hygiene, safety, and inclusivity. These include dedicated facilities for persons with disabilities, European-style toilet seats for men, women, and transgender individuals, and provisions such as changing rooms and baby feeding areas for women, depending on space availability.

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