Work on Panvel-Karjat suburban corridor in full swing, services to commence in 2026

Mumbai: Work on the Panvel-Karjat suburban corridor has commenced in full swing, following clearances from the forest department. “We received the work commencement approval for the forest land last week. The work will now speed up,” an MRVC official said, adding that work on non-forest land is already underway. The works include the construction of three tunnels, 44 bridges, 15 road-under-bridges (RUB) and 7 road-over-bridges (ROB).

The current single railway line of 28.15 km between Panvel-Karjat is mainly used for the movementof goodsandalimitednumber of outstation trains halt between both the stations.The project is a part of the Rs 10,947 crore Mumbai Urban Transport Project(MUTP) 3 plan.

"The MRVC isbuilding the new line after witnessing significant urbanisation and population growth in recent years in the area between Panvel and Karjat which is developing very fast. Hence the project has been sanctioned and earthwork and work on bridges has already started,” MRVC spokesperson Sunil Udasi said.