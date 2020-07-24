Work from Home: Maharashtra govt issues notification exempting pregnant women from attending offices

The Maharashtra Government on Thursday issued a notification exempting pregnant women and vulnerable employees from attending offices. They have been allowed to work from home during the present Covid-19 pandemic. The employees, who have to go for chemotherapy or those who have undergone implant surgery and Immunosuppressive therapy are allowed to work from home. The General Administration Department desk officer Rajesh Gaikwad on Thursday issued a notification in this regard.

However, the government has laid down one condition that all the employees including the officers will have to submit the medical certificate to their respective departments.

In case of emergencies, the concerned departments can seek inputs from vulnerable employees through e-mail or through mobile. They will have to be accessible on their mobile phones.

An officer at the General Administration Department told Free Press Journal, ‘’ The government has released instructions on the presence of staff during the Covid-19 crisis in order to avoid virus infection. The government has allowed staff presence on a rotation basis to avoid crowding. At present, the staff presence of 15 per cent or 15 people whichever is higher is allowed. The pregnant women and vulnerable employees are therefore permitted to work from home.’’ He further noted that the decision to exempt pregnant women and vulnerable employees from attending the offices was taken in consultation with the Public Health Department.