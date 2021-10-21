'Won't stop until I put you in jail': Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik attacks NCB's Sameer Wankhede again

Maharashtra Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik has on Thursday again attacked Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, saying he raises bogus cases against people.

"They have a puppet-Wankhede. He raises bogus cases against people. I challenge that Wankhede that he'll lose his job within a yr. You came to jail us,people of this nation won't be silent without seeing you behind bars. We have evidence of bogus cases," news agency ANI quoted Malik as saying.

The Maharashtra Minister further said that he won't stop until he puts Wankhede in jail. "Tell us who your father is, the one who is putting pressure? Nawab Malik isn't going to be scared of anyone's father whatever pressure you may try to put on me. I won't stop until I put you in jail, I'd like to make this clear today," Malik added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, Malik claimed that Wankhede was specifically brought in to the agency by the central government after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year.

Malik also alleged that Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was implicated in a "fake case" by the NCB.

Wankhede supervised a raid on a cruise liner off the Mumbai coast earlier this month that led to the alleged recovery of drugs, following which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and some other people were arrested by the NCB.

Malik has repeatedly claimed the case related to the alleged recovery of banned drugs from the ship was "fake" and arrests were made just on the basis of WhatsApp chats.

The NCP leader's son-in-law Sameer Khan was also arrested in a drugs case in January this year and he was granted bail last month.

"After Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, a special officer was brought in to the NCB. The suicide case was handed over the CBI, but the mystery over his suicide or murder remains unresolved. But, after that, the NCB started playing games with the film industry," Malik claimed.

He said dozens of actors were "paraded "before the NCB merely on the basis of WhatsApp chats.

"Attempts were made to implicate certain people in false cases. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire film industry was in Maldives. What was the officer and his family doing in Maldives and Dubai? This has to be clarified by Sameer Wankhede," the NCP spokesperson said.

"We demand that he clarify whether he was in Dubai," Malik said.

"Was his family there in Maldives when the entire film industry was in Maldives? What was the reason behind them going there?" he asked.

"We are very clear. All this vasuli (extortion) took place in Maldives and Dubai and I will release those photos," Malik said.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 07:05 PM IST