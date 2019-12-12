'Won't leave BJP', says Pankaja Munde; decides to hold a hunger strike to draw attention towards issues in Marathwada

Former Minister of Rural Development and Child and Woman Development in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet, Pankaja Munde has finally announced that she won't leave the Bhartiya Janata Party. "I will not leave the party," she said at a rally in Beed on Gopinath Munde's birth anniversary.
Pankaja Munde is all set to hold a hunger strike on January 27 in Aurangabad to draw attention towards the issue of Marathwada. "I will hold a day-long hunger strike in Aurangabad. This will be not against any party or individuals. It will be a symbolic hunger strike to attract the attention of the leadership towards the issue of Marathwada," she said.
Today's rally was significant because there were speculations going on whether Pankaja Munde will stay in BJP or join Shiv Sena. Recently, Pankaja Munde created quite a stir after she removed "BJP" from her Twitter bio.
There were rumours that Munde was upset with senior BJP leaders. Sidelined BJP leader Eknath Khadse even alleged that there was a "conspiracy" behind the defeat of his daughter Rohini Khadse and former Cabinet minister Pankaja Munde during the state Assembly polls held in October this year.
Pankaja Munde was defeated by her cousin Dhananjay Munde in the Parli Legislative Assembly constituency in the Assembly elections.
