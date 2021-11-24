'Won't be able to join probe due to cabinet meetings:' Maharashtra CS Sitaram Kunte after ED summons him in corruption case involving Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate issued summons to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte to appear before it on November 25 for answering questions related to Anil Deshmukh's probe and transfers and postings of state police officers

However, Kunte said he 'won't be able to join investigation due to some cabinet meetings'

ED issues summon to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte to appear before it on Nov 25 for answering questions related to Anil Deshmukh's probe & transfers and postings of state police officers



Kunte said he 'won't be able to join investigation due to some cabinet meetings' — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 02:44 PM IST