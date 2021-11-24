e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 02:47 PM IST

'Won't be able to join probe due to cabinet meetings:' Maharashtra CS Sitaram Kunte after ED summons him in corruption case involving Anil Deshmukh

FPJ Web Desk
Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte | File

The Enforcement Directorate issued summons to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte to appear before it on November 25 for answering questions related to Anil Deshmukh's probe and transfers and postings of state police officers

However, Kunte said he 'won't be able to join investigation due to some cabinet meetings'

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 02:44 PM IST
