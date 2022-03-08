Women’s Day 2022: Maharashtra minister Tope lauds women's contributions in tackling COVID-19

In a letter to all women doctors and nurses across Maharashtra on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope hailed their contribution during the last two and half years in combating the coronavirus pandemic, saying the people of the state will always be indebted to them for their work.

’'In times of trouble, a woman always stands as a shield for the family," Tope said.

All of you sisters have become a shield in this crisis of the state. The people of Maharashtra will always be indebted to you for the work you have done. On behalf of all the people of Maharashtra, I would like to express my sincere gratitude and wish you a happy International Women's Day,’’ he noted.

‘’Your service has given mental strength to the Covid patients but it has also given us support and encouragement to work. Although the rest of the citizens were with their families during the lockdown, you did your duty by quarantining your family on occasion. You are tirelessly showing this incomparable bravery for the service of the society,’’ said the minister.

Tope said he had accepted the responsibility of the Public Health Minister two and half years ago. However, shortly thereafter, the COVID 19 crisis loomed large. ‘’During this period of uncertainty, the state faced the Corona crisis. An important part of all this was the contribution of women doctors, nurses, medical officers, para medical, Ashatai, Anganwadi workers in the state,’’ he added.

‘’There is no greater work than patient service. You fought for your life like a soldier fighting on the border to protect the lives of people in the community, from infants to the elderly. Responsibility rests firmly on both the home and work fronts. Due to your prompt service and untiring efforts, we are moving towards a corona free Maharashtra,’’ said Tope. He acknowledged the work of women doctors, nurses and other personnel during COVID-19 crisis with great patience.

ALSO READ Maharashtra: Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 01:35 PM IST