Woman's death in Pune: BJP corporator summoned by cops

A local BJP corporator has been summoned by the police in connection with the death of a 23- year-old woman in Pune, an official said on Saturday.

The case of the woman, who was found dead in Hadapsar on February 8, is at the centre of an acrimonious fight between the Maharashtra government and the opposition BJP, and has seen a Shiv Sena minister being linked to the incident resigning.

Police officials said Wanawadi corporator Dhanraj Ghogare had been summoned though they did not specify details, including the date he is supposed to join the probe.

He will be questioned on "overall facts" of the case, an official said.

Meanwhile, the Pune BJP said it is inappropriate if a man like Ghogare, who it claimed had helped the deceased, was summoned for questioning.