Woman's body found at Malad beach

Mumbai: Three days after a woman's decomposed body was found in a plastic bag at Marve beach in Malad, police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons, after the postmortem report revealed the woman had been strangled to death. Her semi-clad body was found in a plastic sack on the rocks near the beach on Tuesday morning. Around 9.30am that day, fishermen saw a white plastic sack on the rocks near Madh on Marve beach. When they took a closer look, they saw what looked like a woman's leg sticking out from the sack. They immediately alerted police, who reached the spot and recovered the body. The body is believed to be that of a 35-year-old woman from Madh village, police said and they are trying to identify her. The initial postmortem report from Bhagwati Hospital states that the woman was strangulated, as there are ligature marks present on her neck. However, it is yet to be ascertained if strangulation was the cause of death. Her body has been sent for a detailed postmortem and further investigation is under way, said senior inspector Jagdeo Kalapad of the Malvani police station.