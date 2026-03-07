Woman Passenger Allegedly Abuses And Threatens Female Traffic Constable During VVIP Duty At Marine Drive

A unknown woman allegedly abused and threatened a female traffic police constable during VVIP traffic arrangements near NCPA at Marine Drive on Friday evening, police sources said. |

Mumbai: A unknown woman allegedly abused and threatened a female traffic police constable during VVIP traffic arrangements near NCPA at Marine Drive on Friday evening, police sources said.

The Incident

According to information, several traffic personnel had been deployed in the Marine Drive area due to VVIP movement. At around 5:30 pm, a car bearing registration number MH-01 CD 8304 was found stationed on the VVIP exit route near the NCPA junction. A female traffic constable on duty asked the driver to move the vehicle aside to clear the route.

Following this, a unknown woman passenger stepped out of the car and allegedly began abusing the constable using obscene language and issued threats. Sources said the woman allegedly told the officer, “Should I call your father?” and further threatened her saying, “You’re lucky I didn’t hit you right now.”

Political Connections Flaunted

The woman also reportedly tried to exert pressure by claiming that she was related to a political leader. After the incident, the female traffic constable went to Marine Drive Police Station to lodge a complaint. However, it has also come to light that a police officer allegedly told her, “This happens here every day.”

The incident has once again raised concerns regarding the safety and respect of women police personnel while on duty. Based on the complaint filed by Sujata Raosaheb Dodmane (31), the Marine Drive Police Station has registered a Non-Cognizable (NC) under Sections 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 against the unidentified woman from the car. Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

