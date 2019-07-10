Woman held for attacking lover

<p><strong>Bhiwandi: </strong>A 30-year-old woman in Bhiwandi has been arrested for attacking her lover and injuring his genitals. The incident took place at KGN chawk in Nai Basti area, Bhiwandi on Saturday night. Police said, Fakaru Rehman Khan (28), a married man, was in relationship with the woman, Neel Nippi, for over a year. The accused has been asking him to marry her, but Khan told her he need time to think about it.</p><p>On Saturday night, the accused called him to her house. She again asked him about the marriage but he refused her demand saying that he wanted only physical relationship with her. In fit of rage after a heated argument, she pulled out his pant and tried to slash his genital. The neighbours rushed him to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>