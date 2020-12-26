Woman found hanging in Bandra; man falls to death from highrise in Malad

The police have registered two accidental deaths on Friday and Saturday in the city. In the first case, a woman was found hanging at Nargis Dutt Nagar in Bandra West while in the second case, a man fell to death from a high-rise building in Malad.

In both the incidents, police have recorded accidental death reports and are investigating the matter further.

In the first incident, a 24-year-old woman, a resident of a chawl in Nargis Dutt Nagar in Bandra (W) was found hanging from a ceiling fan by her mother on Saturday morning. Police said that the woman, identified as Ayesha Shaikh, had been suffering from Tuberculosis (TB) for the past two years and was separated from her husband three years ago.

She was reportedly under depression and stayed a lane away from her parents’ house in Bandra (W). On Wednesday, Shaikh told her mother that she was going out for a few days and was not in contact since then. When her mother was worried about Shaikh, she went over to her house and found the door locked. The woman broke open the door with the help of a few neighbours, only to find Shaikh hanging from the ceiling fan.

They rushed her to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital, where she was declared dead before admission. Subsequently, the Bandra Police were informed about the incident and a case of accidental death was recorded. Police said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

In the second incident, a 21-year-old man, identified as Raju Vishwakarma, fell off from the 14th floor of an under-construction Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building in Malad West on Friday night and died. Police said that Vishwakarma worked as a scrap vendor and they are scrutinising the CCTV camera footage to establish the sequence of events before his death.

Police have also not recovered any suicide note from the spot. Primary probe has revealed that Vishwakarma was a resident of the same neighbourhood and police have no clue what he was doing in the under construction building. His body was sent for postmortem and a case of accidental death has been recorded by Malvani Police.