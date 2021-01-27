Woman flyer held carrying wet gold dust worth Rs 43.35 lakh

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs intercepted a passenger arriving from Dubai while concealing wet gold dust valued at Rs 43.35 lakh.

The AIU seized a quantity weighing 1,124 gram. This is the latest in a string of smuggling cases detected at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The gold dust is difficult to trace in handheld detectors and scanners. Hence, smugglers are trying to sneak in the precious metal in such form. The recovered gold dust was seized under the reasonable belief that the same was attempted to be smuggled in India and, hence, liable for confiscation under the provisions of the Customs Act.

The woman passenger was stopped on suspicion and her personal search led to the recovery. The AIU has increased vigil at the city airport, as smugglers are trying to sneak in the precious yellow metal while taking advantage of the pandemic.

To recall, a passenger was recently intercepted which led to recovery of sixteen pieces of “washer shaped” and mercury coated gold. The round shaped gold pieces weighing 400 gram are valued at Rs 17.96 lakh.