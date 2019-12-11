Woman duped of Rs 25,000 in Kandivli

Mumbai: Kandivli police arrested one and are looking for two others, who nicked cash worth Rs 25,000 from a woman at a fun fair on Sunday. The accused trio, who were visiting a fun fair at Charkop in Kandivli, distracted the complainant who was tallying cash collected from the ferris wheel ride and stole the money.

The trio said that one of them dropped Rs 3 and while she was searching the coins, they nicked the cash. On Sunday, the complainant was working at a fun fair in Kandivli, and at around 10.30pm, she was tallying the cash earned from the ferris wheel rides.

At the same time, three youths approached her and asked her about the ride, after which she informed that the ride was closed. The young men then started pretending that their coins had fallen on the ground, which was very close to where the woman was sitting.

The trio asked for her help and the woman bent down to recover the change. Taking advantage of the opportunity, the trio nicked the cash worth Rs 25,000 and tried to flee from the spot, said police.

The woman screamed and alerted the passers by, who managed to get hold of one youth, while the other two escaped with money. She approached Kandivli Police and registered a case of theft and common intention against them. Police are on the lookout for the other two accused.