Mumbai: Woman drinks phenyl after cops refuse to file complaint

A woman in her mid-30s swallowed a liquid, presumably phenyl, in an attempted suicide, outside Dahisar police station on Wednesday, after her mother refused to hand over her children, citing incapacity of taking care of her kids. While Dahisar Police tried to calm down the woman, she insisted on complaining against her mother.

According to police, the woman, who is separated from her husband, stayed with a male friend with her kids, but due to the lockdown and work from home, she had asked her mother to take care of the kids for a while. Recently, when she went to collect her kids from her mother, she was allegedly denied the permission and asked to leave.

Taken aback by her mother's act, the woman threatened to approach police, but to no avail. When the woman went to Dahisar Police Station to complain about her mother and husband, who assaulted her, her complaint was allegedly not registered, following which she consumed a poisonous liquid, probably phenyl, in a bid to end her life.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital and saved, following which police assured her that the kids will be given to her custody and was counselled.