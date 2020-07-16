Mumbai: 25-year-old woman crushed under BEST bus in Jogeshwari

A 25-year-old scooter-borne woman died after her vehicle skid came under the wheels of a BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus near Jogeshwari on Tuesday. The bus driver was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence and rash driving, amongst others, and was later released on bail by Oshiwara Police.

According to police, the deceased, Femine Shaikh, 25, was on her way to work at Bandra, riding pillion with her brother Dilshad, 18, from Goregaon. When the siblings reached SV Road at Jogeshwari at around 10.30am, a four-wheeler driving ahead of them suddenly stopped and Dilshad applied sudden brakes, which caused his bike to skid. Femine was thrown off the bike and fell on the road, after which a BEST bus driven by Chelladurai Koilpillai, 54, ran over her.

The onlookers immediately rushed to the rescue and took the siblings to Millat Hospital in Jogeshwari, where Femine was declared brought dead, while Dilshad escaped with minor injuries. He then lodged a complaint with the police against Kolipillai, said Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector of Oshiwara police station.

Police arrested and booked the BEST under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence (section 304A), rash driving (section 279) and duty of driver in case of accident or injury to person (section 134), along with sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. He was, however, released on bail later