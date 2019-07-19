Woman attempts suicide outside police headquarters, booked

Thane: A 35-year-old woman tried to end her life outside the district rural police headquarters here, but her attempt was foiled by the police, an official said Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning and the woman, who is from Ambivli in Kalyan, has been booked for the suicide attempt, police said.

According to police, the woman, who is now recuperating in a hospital, tried to commit suicide as her in-laws are not allowing her to meet her husband.

"The woman arrived at the district rural police headquarters around 9.30 am on Wednesday and slashed her stomach with a broken piece of glass. Thereafter, she started shouting and made another laceration attempt, but was prevented from doing so by the police personnel," the official said.

She was rushed to Thane Civil Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment, police said.

"The woman later told the police that she tried to commit suicide as her in-laws are not allowing her to meet her husband," the official added.

Thane Nagar police have registered a case against her under IPC 309 (attempt to commit suicide).