Woman Assaulted In Broad Daylight In Mumbai’s Malad; Shocking Video Sparks Outrage

Mumbai: A disturbing video showing a man allegedly under the influence, assaulting a woman in broad daylight, has surfaced from Malad's Malvani, triggering outrage and concern over public safety in the city.

Viral Video Shows Assault In Broad Daylight

The viral clip captures a heated verbal argument between the accused and a woman on a busy street, as several onlookers stand by. Within moments, the situation escalates as the man, believed to be under the influence, turns violent and begins attacking the woman. He is seen throwing multiple punches and slapping her repeatedly while she attempts to defend herself.

As the assault unfolds, another woman nearby intervenes, shouting at the attacker and warning him that his actions are being recorded. The situation briefly shifts as the accused turns his aggression towards the second woman. He is seen charging at her in an intimidating manner and issuing threats, seemingly angered by her attempt to record the incident.

Amid the chaos, a bystander steps in and pulls the second woman away from the confrontation, preventing further escalation. The accused is then seen walking away from the scene before eventually breaking into a run, as the video comes to an end.

The footage has since circulated widely on social media platforms, drawing sharp reactions from citizens who have condemned the brazen nature of the attack and the apparent lack of immediate intervention by bystanders.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding legal action against the accused. Authorities have also not clarified whether the man and the assaulted woman were known to each other or if the incident was entirely random. Further investigation is awaited.

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