Woman accuses deputy GST commissioner of rape

A woman has lodged an online complaint with Mumbai Police accusing a city-based deputy Goods and Services Tax (GST) commissioner of rape on the pretext of fake promises to marry the victim.

The woman said in her online complaint that the accused pretended to be a divorcee despite being married and established sexual relations on the pretext of marrying her.

However, Oshiwara Police are yet to receive the complaint and act on it. The woman also marked the email to the Chief Minister, wherein the Mantralaya official have asked the deputy commissioner of police to initiate a probe, thereby taking appropriate action against the accused.