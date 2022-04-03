With the launch of steel girder for ROB between Surat–Udhna, seven trains to be regulated, temporarily terminated: Here's complete list of affected trains

Due to the work of launching of steel girder for ROB between Surat – Udhna from 4th to 7th April, 2022, seven trains will be regulated/short terminated. Here is the complete list of affected trains.

Trains affected from 4th to 7th April, 2022:

Train No. 09102 Surat – Virar MEMU Special will be regulated by 5 mins at Surat station.

Train No. 19007 Surat – Bhusaval Express will be regulated by 5 mins at Surat station.

Train No. 12935/36 Bandra Terminus – Surat Superfast Express will be short terminated at Udhna station and remain partially cancelled between Udhna-Surat.

Train No. 19046 Chhapra – Surat Tapti Ganga Express will be short terminated at Udhna station and remain partially cancelled between Surat-Udhna.

Train affected on 4th April, 2022:

Train No. 22451 Bandra Terminus – Chandigarh Express will be regulated by 01.50 hrs at Udhna station.

Train No. 22915 Bandra Terminus – Hisar Express will be regulated by 01.40 hrs at Bhestan station.

Train No. 12925 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Paschim Express will be regulated by 01.30 hrs at Sachin station.

Train No. 16587 Yasvantpur – Bikaner Express will be regulated by 1 hr at Maroli station.

Train No. 12480 Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Suryanagari Express will be regulated by 35 mins Navsari station.

Train No. 12933 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Karnavati Express will be regulated by 10 mins at Vedchha station.

Train affected on 5th April, 2022:

Train No. 12216 Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garibrath will be regulated by 01.50 hrs at Udhna station.

Train No. 12217 Kochuveli – Chandigarh Superfast Express will be regulated by 01.40 hrs at Bhestan station.

Train No. 12925 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Paschim Express will be regulated by 01.30 hrs at Sachin station.

Train No. 12911 Valsad – Haridwar Express will be regulated by 1 hr at Maroli station.

Train No. 12480 Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Suryanagari Express will be regulated by 35 mins at Navsari station.

Train No. 12263 Pune – H. Nizamuddin Duranto Express will be regulated by 30 mins at Vedchha station.

Train No. 12933 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Karnavati Express will be regulated by 10 mins at Amalsad station.

Train affected on 6th April, 2022:

Train No. 12216 Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garibrath will be regulated by 01.50 hrs at Udhna station.

Train No. 22949 Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express will be regulated by 01.40 hrs at Bhestan station.

Train No. 12925 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Paschim Express will be regulated by 01.30 hrs at Sachin station.

Train No. 22917 Bandra Terminus – Haridwar Express will be regulated by 1 hr at Maroli station.

Train No. 12480 Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Suryanagari Express will be regulated by 45 mins at Navsari station.

Train No. 12933 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Karnavati Express will be regulated by 10 mins at Vedchha station.

Train affected on 7th April, 2022:

Train No. 22451 Bandra Terminus – Chandigarh Express will be regulated by 01.50 hrs at Udhna station.

Train No. 12483 Kochuveli – Amritsar Express will be regulated by 01.40 hrs at Bhestan station. Train No. 12925 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Paschim Express will be regulated by 01.30 hrs at Sachin station.

Train No. 12480 Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Suryanagari Express will be regulated by 45 mins at Maroli station.

Train No. 22919 MGR Chennai Central – Ahmedabad Humsafar Express will be regulated by 35 mins at Navsari station.

Train No. 12933 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Karnavati Express will be regulated by 10 mins at Vedchha station.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 02:42 PM IST