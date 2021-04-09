With Mumbai's COVID-19 vaccine supply running low, many centres to remain closed today - Here's a full list

Even as COVID-19 cases surge to record highs, Mumbai is dealing with a vaccine shortage. Over the last few days, even as the Centre and the state have been locked in a debate over vaccine supply, inoculation centres in the city have begun turning people away.
On Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that it could not administer the vaccine at 25 private centres as their stock had run out. And while the remaining centres (out of a total of 71 approved sites) continued to give out doses, their supplies would soon run out.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday night, Assistant Commissioner of the G/North ward, Kiran Dighavkar put out a list of vaccination centres, highlighting the fact that many would remain closed on Friday. This includes facilities in BKC, Dahisar, Kasturba Hospital, Cooper Hospital and Seven Hills.
The BMC release on Thursday had said that 40,000 to 50,000 people were given jabs at these centres everyday. The civic body said it had received 17,09,550 vaccine doses until April 7, of which 15,61,420 had been administered.
According to the civic body release, of the balance stock (1,48,130), 44,810 are kept for the second dose as per the state government's directive. This meant that there had been 1,03,320 doses available on Thursday morning, at nearly half of that is estimated to have been used during the day.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)