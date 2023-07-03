Navi Mumbai: Enterprising ELF Cleans Mangroves, Picks Up Over 600kg Plastic, Trash

FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Environment Life Foundation (ELF), a mangrove clean-up group started by three Nerul residents celebrated its 150th week on Sunday with more than 30,000 volunteers joining the cause over time.

Around 40 volunteers collected over 600 kg of waste in the 150th week of clean-up drive conducted near Shiv Mandir in Karave Jetty, along Palm Beach in Nerul from 7 am to 10 am on July 3.

In the last three years, ELF - started by Dharmesh Barai, a Nerul resident along with his two friends Sriram Sankar and Rohan Bhosale with the primary objective to protect and conserve the vital mangrove ecosystem, has removed more than 250 tons of waste from plastic bottles to household trash from various locations in Navi Mumbai, including Panvel.

Volunteers from the Environment Life Foundation group cleaning up waste near Shiv Mandir in Karave Jetty, along Palm Beach in Nerul on Sunday. |

The initiative started from the small Karave Jetty

The trio started cleaning mangroves from a small Karave Jetty and slowly their small initiative attracted more than 30,000 volunteers who associated with them over the period.

“I am delighted that we have successfully completed the 150th week of the Mangroves Clean-up Drive, thanks to our collective efforts and perseverance," said Barai, adding that the journey was not easy as they faced numerous challenges.

“Gradually, our hard work is being recognised by various institutions, organisations, media outlets, and influential platforms, and radio stations. Additionally, we also received support from the local bodies, Mangrove Foundation, MOES, MHUA, MOJS, Majhi Vasundhara, EARTHDAY.ORG EARTHDAY.ORG - India,” said Barai.

Trash keeps reaccumulating

However, Barai is concerned that even after the first rainfall of the monsoon, the creek area is filled with the same trash that they had removed. “The local body should ensure that waste like plastic bottles or other materials does not go into sewage as they ultimately reach the sea and the hard work of cleaning mangroves goes in vain,” said Barai.