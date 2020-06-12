With 3493 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra's case tally crosses 1 lakh; death toll at 3,717

On Friday, Mumbai crossed a rather disturbing milestone, becoming the only state in India to have recorded over 1 lakh cases.
3493 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the western state over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,01,141. Of these, a total of 47,793 people have made a full recovery and have been discharged till date. The Maharashtra Health Department adds that 1718 people were discharged on Friday.
3,717 deaths have been recorded till date.
Within the state, Mumbai has the maximum number of cases, reporting over 1,300 new cases on Friday. The capital city's total tall now stands at more than 55,400, and the number of deaths has crossed 2,000.
Reportedly, the state's recovery rate is 47.3%, while the mortality rate has now climbed to 3.7%.
In recent times, lockdown restrictions have been eased greatly, and some modes of public transport have been restarted. This in turn had led to widespread violations of social distancing norms, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had warned that the government would be forced to retract the lockdown relaxations if this continued.
Earlier on Friday Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took to Twitter to reiterate that the lockdown had not been reimposed, and appealed to people to "refrain from crowding".
