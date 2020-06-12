With 3493 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra's case tally crosses 1 lakh; death toll at 3,717

On Friday, Mumbai crossed a rather disturbing milestone, becoming the only state in India to have recorded over 1 lakh cases.

3493 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the western state over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,01,141. Of these, a total of 47,793 people have made a full recovery and have been discharged till date. The Maharashtra Health Department adds that 1718 people were discharged on Friday.

3,717 deaths have been recorded till date.