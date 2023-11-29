 Winter Session Of Maharashtra Assembly To Begin From December 7 In Nagpur, Will Span 10 Working Days
Opposition parties are anticipated to confront the government led by Eknath Shinde on various issues, including Maratha reservation, unseasonal rains, state investments, and more.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is scheduled to take place from December 7 to 20, as confirmed during a meeting of the business advisory committee on Wednesday. Following tradition, the session will be conducted in the state's second capital, Nagpur.

The session is set to span 10 working days, according to an official statement. Opposition parties are anticipated to confront the government led by Eknath Shinde on various issues, including Maratha reservation, unseasonal rains, state investments, and more.

