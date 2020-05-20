Wine shop staffers booked for defying lockdown relaxation

The district administration has allowed home delivery of liquor barring containment zones in Thane amid the lockdown which has been imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19. However, some establishments have started taking undue advantage of the relaxations, thus defeating the entire purpose of the stop-gap arrangements by the government.

Two employees of a wine shop in the Kasarvadavli area of Thane, landed into the custody of the police for defying lockdown rules and relaxation protocols by selling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from the premises of the establishment.

The accused identified as Robinson D’souza (23) and Vanish Singh (23) have been arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and sections of the IPC for disobeying orders duly promulgated by public servant.” said senior police inspector, Kishore Khairnar. The accused reportedly acted on the behest of the store manager, police said. 57 bottles of IMFL and beer was seized during the raid.

Excise officials who were informed about the action visited the wine shop, police said. Home delivery of liquor has been permitted within the limits of various municipalities in the district, with the exception of containment zones in these areas. While country-made liquor was not covered in the order, retailers are supposed to follow all norms. Any type of violation attracts strict penal action including hefty fines and even cancellation of licenses.