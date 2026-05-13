'Will Provide Financial Assistance Of ₹5 Crore To Each Akhara' Dy CM Eknath Shinde Says At Nashik Kumbh logo Launch

Mumbai: The official logo of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 was unveiled at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Wednesday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, along with several senior dignitaries, saints and spiritual leaders.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the Maharashtra government had held detailed discussions with saints and religious leaders regarding the preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela and assured that their suggestions would be taken into consideration by the state government.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Nashik Kumbh logo launch, Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde says, “We had discussions with the saints. They came up with some suggestions that the Maharashtra govt will take into account…CM announced Rs 5 crore for each akhara and Rs 51 lakh for smaller… pic.twitter.com/3pIknQfQ8Q — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

“We had discussions with the saints. They came up with some suggestions that the Maharashtra government will take into account,” Shinde said while addressing the gathering during the logo launch ceremony.

Highlighting the state government’s plans and financial support for the mega religious congregation, Shinde announced that the government would provide financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to each akhara, while smaller religious institutions would receive Rs 51 lakh each.

He further stated that the land required for the Kumbh Mela arrangements and infrastructure development would be acquired by the government and assured that landowners would be compensated accordingly.

“The land required for Kumbh will be taken over. The land owners will be compensated. This Kumbh will prove to be the turning point for Nashik,” Shinde added.

The official emblem of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 was selected through a nationwide logo design competition organised by the Kumbh Mela Authority. The competition witnessed participation from across the country as well as from international contestants.

The logo design contest was jointly organised by the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority, MyGov India and the Association of Designers of India. The competition was conducted on the MyGov platform between November 20 and December 20, 2025.

According to officials, the competition received a total of 3,067 entries, including participation from 70 international contestants, making it one of the largest public creative participation initiatives linked to the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

During the event, the top three winners of the logo competition were felicitated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Sumit Kate from Pune secured the first prize and received a cash award of ₹3 lakh along with a memento. Mayank Nayak from Noida won the second prize and was awarded ₹2 lakh and a memento, while Piyush Pimpalnerkar from Pandharpur secured the third prize and received ₹1 lakh along with a memento.

The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 is expected to witness lakhs of devotees, saints and pilgrims from across India and abroad, with the Maharashtra government already beginning large-scale planning and infrastructure preparations for the mega spiritual congregation.

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