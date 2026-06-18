Will Operation Tiger Succeed? Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Deepens Ahead Of MPs’ Meet In Delhi Today; Focus On Who Stays With Thackeray Camp | File Photo

Mumbai: Political suspense surrounding Operation Tiger leading to a possible split within Shiv Sena UBT intensified on Thursday as all eyes turned to a crucial meeting of the party’s nine MPs in Delhi. The meeting comes a day after speculation over rebel MPs and reports claiming that a breakaway group may seek separate recognition in the Lok Sabha further escalated tensions within the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11 am today at the party office inside Parliament House, with the Thackeray faction issuing a whip directing all MPs to attend. The gathering is expected to reveal how many MPs continue to stand firmly with Uddhav Thackeray and whether any leaders are preparing to formally break ranks.

The political buzz intensified after reports emerged that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had allegedly taken note of claims made by rebel MPs seeking recognition as a separate group. While there has been no official confirmation on the matter, the developments have triggered aggressive legal and political preparations by the Uddhav Sena camp.

Party leaders are believed to be working on a strong legal strategy to counter any possible split, creating a complicated situation for the alleged rebels. The outcome of today’s meeting is expected to determine whether some MPs return to the Thackeray fold or whether the divide within the party widens further.

Sanjay Raut Abuses Rebel MPs

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut launched a blistering attack on the suspected rebel MPs during a press conference in Delhi, using abusive language and accusing them of betrayal. His remarks triggered a major political controversy.

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Meanwhile, reports said North East Mumbai MP Sanjay Dina Patil is currently in Delhi and will be attending the meeting. Until Wednesday, party workers and police personnel were seen gathered outside his residence. Attention now remains focused on whether Patil actually attends the parliamentary meeting.

According to a TV9 Marathi report quoting sources, six alleged rebel MPs from the Thackeray camp were moved out of Delhi for security reasons as certain technical and legal processes are still pending, prompting precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the MPs involved.

The developments have added fresh uncertainty to Maharashtra politics, with the outcome of the Delhi meeting likely to shape the future course of the ongoing power struggle within Shiv Sena UBT.

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