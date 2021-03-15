'Will file criminal defamation suit': Varun Sardesai responds after BJP MLA Nitesh Rane alleges links between him and Sachin Vaze

After the arrest of Mumbai Police Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze in connection with the explosive-laden car found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has accused Vaze and Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai of running an IPL extortion racket.
"There're bookies in Mumbai who starts operating before start of IPL. We've info that these bookies were contacted by Sachin Vaze. They were told if they didn't give a certain amount of money, we (Vaze) would ensure that they get busted, probed & arrested," Nitesh Rane told news agency ANI.
He further alleged that Varun Sardesai, who is also Maharashtra Environment & Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray's cousin, of contacting Vaze. "There's one Varun Sardesai who has got Y+ security from Maharashtra govt & is related to govt. He had contacted & his conversation is also there with Vaze. He had said -'why are you demanding this, what is our share?' This angle should be investigated by NIA," he said.
Now, Sardesai has termed Rane's allegations as "baseless". The Yuva Sena Secretary also said that he will file a criminal defamation suit against the BJP MLA if he does not apologize.
"Nitesh Rane has made baseless allegations against me. People know the history of Rane family so I don't need to say much on that. I will file a criminal defamation against him if he fails to apologize," he said.
Meanwhile, Vaze was on Monday suspended from service for the second time in about 17 years.
The suspension order was issued by the Mumbai Police headquarters, a day after Vaze was sent to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) till March 25.
