'Will do everything possible to help Kashmiri Pandits', says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | Twitter/CMO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said his government will do everything possible to help the Kashmiri Pandits.

"We will do whatever is possible for Kashmiri Pandits, we will not leave them in the lurch. Maharashtra will stand firmly with them and will do everything possible to help them," he said.

His comment comes amid the recent incidents of killings by terrorists in the valley.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said the situation in Kashmir is "deeply concerning". He also urged the Centre to take strong measures and ensure protection.

"The situation in Kashmir is deeply concerning. It’s unfortunate that the situation is repeating in these times again. We expect GoI to take strong measures to ensure their protection," said Thackeray.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Friday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for fetching votes in the name of 'Hindutva' while doing nothing to improve people's lives in Kashmir. He said that an identical situation that was in the 1990s, has risen again in Kashmir valley today.

"Today the same situation has arisen in Kashmir that was in the 1990s. You (BJP) talked about the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley and fetched votes on the same in the name of Hindutva. There is no improvement in people's lives despite the abrogation of Article 370 in J-K," Raut told media persons.