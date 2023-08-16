"Will Beat You In Office': MLA Hitendra Thakur Threatens Vasai-Virar Civic Chief Over Administrative Failure (Watch) |

In a surprising turn of events during an Independence Day event, Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur launched a scathing attack on Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner Anil Kumar Pawar, accusing him of three and a half years of administrative failure. The incident took place on Tuesday after the flag hoisting ceremony at the Municipal Corporation headquarters, where a program was arranged for citizens to interact with officials.

Verbal Abuse Towards Civic Commissioner

Amidst citizens' queries regarding health issues, water shortages and traffic congestion, MLA Hitendra Thakur's frustration escalated as Commissioner Anil Kumar Pawar attempted to address the concerns. Thakur brazenly criticised Pawar, accusing him of overseeing the destruction of the city during his tenure and using confrontational language, stating, "Do you consider yourself a king? I will come to the office and beat you."

Thakur's aggressive behaviour wasn't confined to just the Commissioner. When Municipal Deputy Commissioner Charushila Pandit tried to respond to a question, Thakur rudely dismissed her, insisting that he sought answers from commissioners, not parrots. Additional Commissioner Ramesh Manale's explanation about traffic congestion was met with Thakur's disdain, who commented on the quality of surveys conducted by officials.

Officials Remain Silent

The response from officials, including the Municipal Commissioner, was silence. None of them offered an official statement regarding Thakur's outburst. Despite the absence of official comments, Thakur's behaviour has sparked discussions within the city.

LoP Slams Thakur Over Comments

Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, criticised Thakur's actions, labeling it as an inappropriate approach to deal with officers. He emphasized accountability without resorting to such tactics. On the other hand, Hitendra Thakur defended his behaviour, explaining that his intention was to spur officials into action and address the citizens' grievances, particularly the persistent water scarcity issue.