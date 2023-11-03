‘Will Be Happy If Party Asks Fadnavis To Contest From Mumbai North’: Gopal Shetti

Mumbai-North MP Gopal Shetti at FPJ | VGP

Mumbai: Will be happy if the party decides that DCM Devendra Fadnavis should contest Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North constituency, as that will help us realize our development plans for the constituency faster, BJP's Mumbai-North MP Gopal Shetti said as he visited FPJ-Navshakti office on Friday.

"If the party asks him to contest and if he wishes to contest from North-Mumbai I'll be the happiest person. Because, I work for the development of North-Mumbai. If a person like Devendraji comes there as an MP, the area will be developed at a super-fast pace and my dreams will come true. I've been toiling for the area and I'll be happy if someone better at it than me comes to the area," Shetti said.

Shetti, who narrated his journey from contesting the election for the first time in 1992 as a corporator to getting elected as MP with largest margin twice and various issues from the local body to the parliament that he dealt with during the journey, opened his heart on several topics.

Need for consensus among leaders from all parties

While speaking on the issue of development of Mumbai, Shetti emphasized the need for consensus among the leaders from all the political parties. "I was thrilled when the all party meeting on the Martha reservation issue unanimously supported the cause. Similar kind of consensus is needed for the development of Mumbai. Many of the issues bothering the city can be tackled easily and quickly if this kind of consensus can be built," the MP, who had won the Sansad Ratna award for best performing MP earlier this year, said.

Shetti also said that while the double engine of centre and the state government is working tirelessly to push for the development of the megapolis, a delegation of BJP MPs from Mumbai along with the MLAs and the city BJP office bearers would soon be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure speedy action on issues related to the development of Mumbai.

"Several projects are going on in a full swing in the city. The funds too are adequate. But, still some more efforts are needed to ensure speedy completion. We plan to discuss such issues with PM Modi," Sheti said while elaborating on the proposed meeting. He also expressed confidence that the development projects in the city will be completed quickly and would change the face and pace of the city.

Mumbai needs visionary leadership: Shetti

"Mumbai has multiple agencies and multiple issues. The city needs visionary leadership to change its current status and change its future. A unified agency can help resolve many of the issues bothering the city," Shetti said.

While summing up his experiences while working as a people's representative right from as a corporator to as an MP, Shetti said a deep urge to face the problem and resolve it is what is needed the most.

"There is no point crying in the name of the state or the central government every time. Even the local bodies have many rights. One needs to learn to exercise the rights at the right time and for the right cause. We had made the Municipal Commissioner attend the ward committee meeting and got several of our issues resolved quickly. The corporators need to exercise their rights in this manner. No work is small and hence people's representatives should be ready to take lead in every possible manner to be able to serve the people," Shetti said.

While summing up the secret of his success, the BJP MP said, "I'm available for people in my constituency without appointment. I keep in touch with everybody in every possible way."

