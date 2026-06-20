Wilderness Of Maharashtra Politics: From Tigers And Dogs To Lions, Animal Metaphors Galore In War Of Shiv Senas

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde; Shiv Sena(UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Given the current crisis in the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, the political topography of Maharashtra has transformed into a high-stakes metaphorical zoo.

On June 19, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde intensified a brewing political storm by claiming that "a wolf wearing a tiger’s skin does not become a tiger," taking a direct jab at the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) faction. This rhetorical showdown coincides with Operation Tiger—a sudden crisis in New Delhi where six out of nine Lok Sabha MPs from the Thackeray camp skipped a crucial party meeting, signalling a mass defection to Shinde's side.

As this crisis deepened, or the coup intensified, the political turmoil soon devolved into a battle of wild animals literally.

What do the different animal metaphors represent?

The political vocabulary in Maharashtra has shifted from standard critique to sharp faunal insults. Each animal chosen carries an intentional sting regarding power, legitimacy and survival.

Tiger: Historically, the tiger is the ultimate identity marker for the Shiv Sena. It was the party's first symbol when Balasaheb Thackeray established the organisation. In the latest context, Operation Tiger represents the strategic execution by the Shinde camp to absorb most of the remaining MPs from the Uddhav faction.

Wolf: Shinde used the 'wolf' label to describe his opponents in the Uddhav faction, accusing them of hiding under a false layer of strength ("a wolf wearing a tiger's skin").

Dog: In response to the defections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut shared an infographic on X stating, "Some people are dogs, but they are not loyal," directly attacking the rebel MPs who abandoned Uddhav.

Lion: Referring to the lion metaphor, Shinde had earlier remarked at a rally that "dogs bark in packs, a lion walks alone," pointing out at the opposition's loud complaints as mere background noise.

Jackal: Stepping in to defend the opposition alliance, Congress leader Nana Patole earlier told ANI that the current defection should not be called Operation Tiger but rather Operation Jackal"(Gidad), characterising the ruling alliance's tactics as opportunistic, power-hungry and scavenging in nature.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: On Operation Tiger, Congress leader Nana Patole says, "This isn't Operation Tiger, it's Operation Jackal. PM Modi and his alliance have reached the brink of the hunger for power... Here, the effort is being made to demonstrate one's power by taking… pic.twitter.com/KRCtBs34QE — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2026

Why the rhetoric turned to animals

The reliance on animal metaphors stems from a battle over political legitimacy. Because the tiger was the founding symbol of the undivided Shiv Sena, both factions are desperate to claim ownership of the "true" tiger legacy.

For Thackeray, labelling the defectors as disloyal 'dogs' or 'thieves' highlights the theme of betrayal to emotional voters. For Shinde, calling his rivals 'wolves' or 'barking dogs' portrays the Uddhav faction as weak, elite leaders who lost their grip on their own people. With crucial state elections on the horizon, these simple, aggressive symbols are designed to instantly register with rural and urban voters who might be confused by complex legal jargon.

Mumbai | Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde says, "A wolf wearing a tiger’s skin does not become a tiger. Four years ago, these same wolves had threatened me saying, 'You’ll have to come to Mumbai,' 'You’ll have to pass through Worli.' Does anyone own Mumbai?" (19.06) pic.twitter.com/0JKk623KOX — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026

How the factions reach this point of collapse

The fresh rebellion mirrors the original 2022 split when Shinde led a massive coup of MLAs against Thackeray, causing the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to fall. In this second iteration, the focus shifted to the federal level.

To bypass India's strict Anti-Defection Law without getting disqualified, a breakaway group must constitute at least two-thirds of the party's legislative strength. Because the Shiv Sena (UBT) holds nine seats in the Lok Sabha, exactly six MPs were required to rebel to meet that legal two-thirds threshold.

By coordinating the absence of those specific six MPs from the party whip, the Shinde faction engineered a mathematically precise legal shield. Raut has publicly claimed that the rebellion was heavily incentivised, alleging that the 'minimum support price' for each MP was fixed at Rs 50 crore, with Rs 15 crore paid in advance, allegations that the ruling alliance firmly denies.

As this political saga continues, all eyes remain fixed on the shifting political terrain of Maharashtra.