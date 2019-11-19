'Why was my father denied promotion?': Son of former senior Mumbai police inspector challenges Fadnavis

The RTI had revealed that Saket’s father had been promoted to the post of ACP on May 26, 2015, five days before his retirement.

Suhas Gokhale had resigned after he was framed in a drug syndicate dealing with banned contraband Meow-Meow (Mephedrone). He was also arrested on 30th May 2015.

"As per the RTI reply, my father had not only been promoted as an ACP, but the order also shows his transfer to Konkan division on promotion. Who was sitting over the order? Who was involved in implicating him in the false charge? Why did the home minister keep mum over the entire episode," Saket inquired.

Later in June, the Crime Branch dropped the charge against the former Mumbai police senior Inspector, Suhas then wrote to the Mumbai police commissioner asking to start an inquiry and initiate action against the people who are responsible for falsely implicating him.