'Why Is The Direct Access Shut'? Mumbai Commuter Flags Closure Of Direct Link Between Aarey Metro Station & Foot Overbridge

Mumbai: A commuter has flagged the continued closure of a direct connectivity gate between the Aarey Metro station and an adjoining foot overbridge, questioning why passengers are being forced to take a longer route despite the infrastructure being in place.

In a video shared on X by user Singh Varun, the commuter points to a shuttered gate that directly connects the metro station to the foot overbridge. Instead of using this link, passengers are required to descend the metro stairs, exit the station premises and then climb another bridge to cross the road.

“What’s wrong with the administration in Mumbai?” the commuter is heard saying, expressing frustration over the inconvenience.

According to a September 2025 report by Hindustan Times, the direct connector was briefly opened but was shut again as it had not yet received the required safety clearance. Months later, the access remains closed.

The incident has renewed concerns over delays in operational approvals even after civic infrastructure is completed, with commuters seeking clarity on when the direct link will be made functional.

The post triggered a flurry of reactions online. One user commented, “This has been ready for a few months now. MMRDA does not have time to open it for the general public till they find someone to cut the ribbon.’

Another tagged Devedra Fadnavis and said ‘Will you pl look into this issue? Such many issues of Governance need to be highlighted to you. It should be managed by people under you without you even knowing about it. Such should be governance.’

User arunkumar said ‘The shuttered pedestrian bridge was built by Oberoi with direct access to the mall. MMRDA I believe asked 10cr as fees(legal) to make it operational so it got abandoned.’

The issue has once again brought attention to delays in operational clearances despite infrastructure being physically completed, leaving commuters to navigate avoidable inconvenience.

