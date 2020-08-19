Why is Pune reporting more COVID-19 cases than Mumbai? Mayor Murlidhar Mohol explains

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune district's Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar had also reiterated the same on Monday. More COVID-19 tests are being conducted in Pune than Mumbai and hence, its cases tally is on the higher side, Pawar had said. "Pune is number one in the country on the testing front," he had added.

According to a TOI report, Mumbai conducts around 8,000 tests per day on an average, while Pune is nearly conducting 11,000 COVID-19 tests.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao had said that the rise in COVID-19 cases in Pune district was basically because of their aggressive testing approach. He added that the administration had been ramping up infrastructure and ensuring that high-risk contacts of COVID-19 patients were immediately identified and isolated.

Meanwhile, Pune district reported 2,543 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its case tally to 1,29,569, a health official said.

The death toll in the district reached 3,200 with 96 people succumbing to the infection during this period, he added.

"Of the 2,543 cases, 1,224 were from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 76,157 patients so far. However, 1,168 patients were also discharged from the hospitals in the city," he said.

785 new cases were recorded from Pimpri Chinchwad where the case count now stands at 36,863.

