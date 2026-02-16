'Why He Went To The Temple?': AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan Questions Abdul Sattar Over Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Purification Row | X @ANI

Mumbai, Maharashtra: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan has reacted sharply to the controversy surrounding former state minister Abdul Sattar’s visit to the Nageshwar Mahadev Temple in Rahimabad, Sillod tehsil, where a purification ritual was allegedly carried out after his presence on Mahashivratri.

Speaking to IANS, Pathan said the spotlight should not rest only on those who sprinkled gomutra inside the temple premises, but also on Sattar himself.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the temple purification issue after former minister Abdul Sattar’s visit on Maha Shivaratri, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan says, "You should question Abdul Sattar. First of all, ask him why he went to the temple. And you did go, don’t deny it. You went there… pic.twitter.com/mLbHwC1HET — IANS (@ians_india) February 16, 2026

“You should question Abdul Sattar. First of all, ask him why he went to the temple. And you did go, do not deny it. You went there to offer prayers. Why did you go? The second question you should ask is, why did the people there conduct a purification ritual? People like Sattar do such things to please their political masters,” Pathan said.

His remarks place the responsibility squarely on Sattar’s political choices, suggesting that the visit was not merely religious but also political in nature.

Purification Ritual Sparks Outrage

The incident occurred on Sunday when Sattar visited the temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The temple, known to draw thousands of devotees each year, was crowded for the festival.

However, shortly after his visit, a group of youths reportedly associated with a right wing outfit objected to his entry. Claiming that Sattar consumed non-vegetarian food, they alleged that his presence had defiled the sanctity of the shrine and proceeded to sprinkle gomutra as part of a purification ritual.

Their actions quickly triggered political reactions across party lines, deepening the controversy.

Debate Over Faith And Politics

Pathan’s response has added a fresh political dimension to the episode. While some view the ritual as an expression of religious sentiment, others see it as an example of rising polarisation.

The row has now moved beyond a local temple dispute, raising broader questions about the intersection of faith, identity and political messaging in Maharashtra.