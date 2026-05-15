Why Do Mumbaikars Pay More For Fuel Than Delhi Residents Despite Same National Supply?

Why Petrol And Diesel Are Costlier In Mumbai Than Delhi Despite Uniform Fuel Supply? Explained | AI

As tensions between Iran and the United States continue to disrupt global crude oil markets, Indian consumers are once again feeling the pinch at petrol pumps. The Centre on Friday increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre across the country, citing rising international crude oil costs and supply concerns linked to the Middle East conflict.

While the hike has impacted every city, the sharp gap between fuel prices in Mumbai and Delhi has once again triggered debate among commuters and vehicle owners.

Mumbai Continues To Pay More

Following the latest revision, petrol in Delhi is retailing at Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 90.67. In comparison, petrol prices in Mumbai have climbed to Rs 106.64 per litre and diesel to Rs 93.14.

This means Mumbaikars are paying nearly Rs 9 more per litre for petrol than residents in the national capital. Similar trends are visible in Kolkata and Chennai, where fuel prices are also significantly higher than Delhi.

For many consumers, the difference appears puzzling. Crude oil is imported centrally, fuel quality remains largely identical and state owned oil companies revise rates daily using a common pricing formula. Yet, retail prices vary sharply from city to city.

Taxes Make The Difference

The biggest reason behind Mumbai’s higher fuel prices lies in taxation.

While the central government imposes excise duty uniformly across India, state governments levy their own Value Added Tax, or VAT, on petrol and diesel. Maharashtra has one of the highest VAT structures among major states, along with additional cess and local levies that push prices upward.

Delhi, on the other hand, keeps comparatively lower VAT rates on fuel, helping maintain cheaper retail prices despite the same base cost.

Local taxes form a substantial portion of the final amount consumers pay at fuel stations.

Global Tensions Add Pressure

The latest hike also comes at a time when uncertainty surrounding key oil transit routes, especially the Strait of Hormuz, continues to worry global markets. Any disruption in crude supply from the Middle East directly impacts oil importing nations like India.

With international crude prices remaining volatile, consumers in high tax cities such as Mumbai are likely to feel the pressure more intensely in the coming weeks.

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