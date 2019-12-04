Who's got the moves? BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar gives 'sangeet' goals at daughter's wedding

Politicians are known to be reserved and their fun and entertaining side is rarely seen in public. However, netizens can get a sneakpeak of a dance performance of former minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar.

The video of Sudhir Mungantiwar dancing along with his wife, Sapna Mungantiwar on Hindi songs 'Hum toh tere aashiq hai' and 'Chod do aachal jamana kya kahega' has gone viral all over social media.

Mungantiwar's dance performance is of the his daughter, Shalaka's wedding. Shalaka Mungantiwar married Tanmay Bidwai in grand celebration on December 1.

Watch Video: