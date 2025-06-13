Who Was Roshni Songhare? Air India Crew Member From Dombivli Dies In Ahmedabad Plane Crash | Instagram|sky_loves_her

Mumbai: In one of India's deadliest aviation tragedies, an Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon, June 12. Out of 242 people on board, 241 lost their lives in the tragic accident.

Among the victims was Roshni Songhare, a 27-year-old flight crew member from Dombivli in Thane district, Maharashtra. Roshni was on duty when the accident occurred. According to an India Today report, Roshni lived with her parents, Rajendra and Rajshree, and her brother, Vignesh, at Nav Umiya Krupa Society on Rajaji Path in Dombivli East. Following the news, her family, friends, neighbours, and local residents gathered at her home in shock and sorrow, struggling to come to terms with the loss of the cheerful and dedicated young woman.

Who Was Roshni Songhare?

Roshni was not only passionate about her career with Air India but also popular travel influencer on social media. Under the Instagram handle @sky_loves_her, she had over 54,000 followers and over 1,000 posts. Her profile served as a vibrant diary of her travels, experiences, and love for flying.

In one of her recent reels from her graduation day, she was seen dancing and enjoying time with fellow crew members aboard an Air India flight. The tragic news of her death has left many in mourning. Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Member of Parliament from the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, expressed his condolences on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Heartfelt tribute to Air India crew member and Dombivli resident Roshni Songhare, who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash. We share in the grief of the Songhare family. We pray to God that they may find the strength to overcome this grief.”

अहमदाबाद विमान दुर्घटनेत मृत्युमुखी पडलेल्या एअर इंडियाच्या क्रू मेंबर आणि डोंबिवलीच्या रहिवासी रोशनी सोनघरे यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली.



सोनघरे कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत. त्यांना या दुःखातून सावरण्याचे बळ मिळो हीच ईश्वर चरणी प्रार्थना.. pic.twitter.com/9aGYp2Q57t — Dr Shrikant Lata Eknath Shinde (@DrSEShinde) June 12, 2025

PM Modi at the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad | PM Modi visited the AI-171 plane crash site and took stock of the situation pic.twitter.com/gFN3ezzvtQ — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2025

On Friday, June 13, Prime Minister Modi visited the crash site and later met with injured survivors, including Ramesh, at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. He assured the central government of full support for the affected families and expressed his condolences.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as flight AI-171 to London, crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon, resulting in the tragic loss around 241 lives, including passengers, crew members, and residents of the BJ Medical College doctors' hostel in Meghaninagar. Only one person, a British national of Indian origin, survived and is currently receiving treatment at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.