Who Is Zen Sadavarte? National Bravery Award Winner Files Complaint Against Woman Who Confronted Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan

Who Is Zen Sadavarte? National Bravery Awardee Who Filed A Complaint Against The Woman That Confronted Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan | File Picture

Mumbai: Zen Sadavarte, a National Bravery Award recipient, has come into focus after lodging a complaint at the Worli police station against a woman seen confronting Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan in a viral video over traffic disruption during a protest march.

Speaking to the media, Sadavarte criticised the woman’s conduct, particularly her use of abusive language towards the minister and police personnel. She said that while grievances can be raised, the manner in which they are expressed must remain within the bounds of civility.

Sadavarte is the daughter of advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, a civil lawyer, and Jayshri Patil, a criminal lawyer. She was a student of Don Bosco International School in Matunga.

She was conferred the National Bravery Award on January 26, 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saving ten lives during a fire in her residential building in August 2018.

Beyond her act of bravery, Sadavarte has also engaged with civic issues. According to a Scroll.in report, disturbed by reports of the death of a four-month-old infant during the Shaheen Bagh protest, she wrote to former Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on February 5. In her letter, she described the exposure of infants to harsh conditions at protest sites as “torture and cruelty” and sought a probe into the incident along with guidelines on the presence of children at such gatherings.

Her appeal prompted the Supreme Court to treat the letter as a public interest litigation, and she was subsequently granted permission to represent herself during the proceedings.

While speaking to the media about filing the complaint, Zen Sadavarte slammed the woman's behaviour against the authorities. She also criticised the woman's abusive language against the cops and her poor choice of words for raising the issue.

Later, she also questioned her intent for disrespecting Minister Girish Mahajan. Zen then said that insults towards the hardworking police officers and public functionaries will not be tolerated. She showed her complaint letter to the media, confirming the plaint filed at the Worli police station, and also urged the cops to file an FIR against the woman as soon as possible.

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