Who Is Ramashray Pandey? IRSE Officer Takes Charge As Western Railway General Manager

Mumbai: Ramashray Pandey, a senior Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer from the 1990 batch, took charge as the General Manager of Western Railway on Friday, April 10, 2026. He previously served as Chief Administrative Officer (Construction/South) with East Central Railway in Patna.

Extensive Experience Across Key Roles

Pandey brings with him decades of experience across various zones of Indian Railways. He has served as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Varanasi Division under North Eastern Railway and held the position of Chief Engineer on Northern Railway in New Delhi.

His career also includes key assignments such as Deputy Chief Engineer at Gorakhpur and Samastipur, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Member Engineering at the Railway Board, Director Vigilance at the Railway Board, and Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer at Hajipur.

He has also worked as Group General Manager at Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), where he was involved in executing several major infrastructure projects.

Strong Academic

An alumnus of IIT Roorkee and IIT Delhi, Pandey holds a B.Tech and M.Tech degree respectively. He has also undergone extensive international training in railway operations and infrastructure management, including track recording in Italy, an Advanced Management Program in Singapore and Malaysia, high-speed train operations in Spain, and tunnelling techniques training in Turkey and Norway.

Focus on Infrastructure and Growth

Known for his expertise in infrastructure development and administration, Pandey is widely respected among railway officers and staff. His appointment comes at a crucial time for Western Railway, which continues to focus on expanding capacity and improving services.

Under his leadership, the zone is expected to further strengthen its operational efficiency and achieve new milestones in infrastructure development.

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