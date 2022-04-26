Who is Geetha Ravichandran? All you need to know about Mumbai's Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax

Geetha Ravichandran, an IRS officer of 1987 Batch on Tuesday took charge as the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai.

India's financial capital - Mumbai is the largest region in terms of the revenue collection.

For FY 2021-2, the overall tax collection of direct taxes in Mumbai region was Rs.4,42,774 crores, which is 32% of India’s total tax collection.

Here's you need to know more about Geetha Ravichandran:

Before Mumbai, Miss Ravichandran held the charge of Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Region.

She has served in various parts of the country including Chennai, Mumbai, Nagpur and Bangalore.

During her distinguished career of 34 years, she held key assignments in the Department including Assessment, Search Assessment, Tribunal Representation, TDS, Investigation, Central Charge, and International Taxation.

After graduating from Stella Maris College in Chennai, she underwent training at the National Academy of Direct Taxes, Nagpur. She has a penchant for writing and reading and a keen interest in music.

