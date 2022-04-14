Who is Amit Fakkad Gawate? The 2008 batch IRS officer appointed as new Zonal Director of NCB Mumbai

Mumbai: Amit Fakkad Gawate has been appointed as the new Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai.

Gawate is a an IRS cadre of the 2008 batch. He previously headed NCB Bangalore and NCB Chennai as as an additional charge.

After Sameer Wankhede's term ended on December 31, 2021, IRS officer Vijendra Singh took the charge of the NCB Mumbai zonal director as an additional charge.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 09:42 AM IST